Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.77

Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.77 and last traded at $10.93, with a volume of 24965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MOMO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Momo in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Momo by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Momo by 209.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Momo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. 60.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

