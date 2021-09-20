MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.23 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Over the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded down 8.8% against the US dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and $1,122.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.10 or 0.00130365 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 69.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Profile

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 233,242,464 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars.

