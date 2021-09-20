MONK Market Cap Tops $538,452.81 (MONK)

MONK (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. MONK has a market capitalization of $538,452.81 and $766.00 worth of MONK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MONK coin can currently be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MONK has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00016986 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001472 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 67.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007680 BTC.

MONK Profile

MONK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MONK’s total supply is 12,963,755 coins. MONK’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling MONK

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MONK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MONK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MONK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

