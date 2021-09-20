Morgan Advanced Materials (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.48

Morgan Advanced Materials plc (OTCMKTS:MCRUF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.48, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morgan Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Morgan Advanced Materials alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.69.

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc is a materials technology company, which engages in engineering of ceramics, carbon, and composites. It operates through Thermal Products, and Carbon and Technical Ceramics divisions. The Thermal Products division comprises thermal ceramics and molten metal systems. The Carbon and Technical Ceramics division consists electrical carbon, seals and bearing, and technical ceramics.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.