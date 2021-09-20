Morgan Stanley Reiterates “£100” Price Target for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

Morgan Stanley set a £100 ($130.65) target price on AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of AstraZeneca and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £102 ($133.26) price target on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £100 ($130.65) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a £100 ($130.65) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,418.33 ($123.05).

AstraZeneca stock opened at GBX 8,063 ($105.34) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8,403.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 7,987.15. The company has a market capitalization of £124.91 billion and a PE ratio of 38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.47, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6,736 ($88.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,848 ($115.60).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of GBX 64.80 ($0.85) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.37%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

