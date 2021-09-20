Morningstar Investment Management LLC Makes New $2.51 Million Investment in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 63,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 Partners in the second quarter worth $227,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 31.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 9.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 7.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,364,966 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,321,000 after acquiring an additional 169,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Phillips 66 Partners stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,535. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.20. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.28 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

