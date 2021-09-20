Morningstar Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 328,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,717,000. The Williams Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

WMB traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.87. 150,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,857,188. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

