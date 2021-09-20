Morpheus Labs Price Reaches $0.0577 on Exchanges (MITX)

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0577 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. Morpheus Labs has a total market cap of $24.86 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Morpheus Labs has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus Labs alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002286 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00054952 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002658 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.68 or 0.00124959 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002287 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00011855 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00044671 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Profile

Morpheus Labs (CRYPTO:MITX) is a coin. It was first traded on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 430,999,999 coins. The official website for Morpheus Labs is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus Labs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus Labs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.