Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.1% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWOB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 242.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,254,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,185,000 after acquiring an additional 53,777 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 151.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 66,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 40,294 shares during the last quarter. Global Endowment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.6% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 104,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,501,000 after purchasing an additional 31,407 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VWOB traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.91. 2 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,798. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.17. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $76.15 and a 12 month high of $82.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

