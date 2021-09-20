Moseley Investment Management Inc. Has $626,000 Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Mastercard by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Mastercard by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Mastercard by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,448,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,951 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.48.

NYSE:MA traded down $4.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $338.93. 33,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,764,909. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $368.60. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50. The company has a market cap of $334.45 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.