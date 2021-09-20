Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 248 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.4% in the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 21,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 69.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 42,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 17,253 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $5,578,000. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 8.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,270,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMGN stock traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $217.83. 25,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,449. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.41%.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.70.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

