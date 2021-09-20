Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 4,622 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 115.7% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 62,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 33,538 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 23.7% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its position in NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 153,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 9,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 22.4% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 60,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Barclays decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.35.

NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.83. 67,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,853,228. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.09. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.51 billion, a PE ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,838. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

