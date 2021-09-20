MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $352.45 Million

Brokerages expect MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) to report sales of $352.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $354.74 million and the lowest is $348.30 million. MSA Safety posted sales of $304.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full-year sales of $1.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). MSA Safety had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $341.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.52 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on shares of MSA Safety and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

MSA traded down $4.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $146.92. 165,699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,759. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $159.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,249 shares of company stock worth $2,681,952. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSA. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

