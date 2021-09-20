MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 3,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 38,608 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.82.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSDA. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter worth $49,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSD Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $174,000. Polygon Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $772,000. 27.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

