Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 335 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.89.

GIS traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.78. 22,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,393. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $35.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

