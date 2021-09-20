Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 17,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.26. 182,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,963. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $46.49.

