Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes comprises about 2.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Federated Hermes worth $6,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 13.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 59,705 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.1% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federated Hermes by 4.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 493,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,722,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 177.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 92.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 42,592 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes stock traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 927 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,168. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $34.74.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 22.55%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $177,364.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dolores D. Dudiak sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 64,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,400.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Federated Hermes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on Federated Hermes from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated Hermes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.88.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, Federated Funds, and Separate Accounts which include separately managed accounts (SMAs), institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.