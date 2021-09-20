Myriad (XMY) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One Myriad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $5.40 million and approximately $7,885.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000253 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,798,643,250 coins. The official website for Myriad is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

