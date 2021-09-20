National Asset Management Inc. Has $937,000 Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 52.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HAS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 752,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,410,000 after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 10.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,981 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 186.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 37.7% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 66,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $97.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.25 and a 52-week high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HAS shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.45 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.22.

In related news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

