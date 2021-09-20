National Asset Management Inc. Has $984,000 Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,966 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 33.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 17.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TAN opened at $85.22 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.98. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

