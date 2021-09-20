National Asset Management Inc. Has $995,000 Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 15.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after acquiring an additional 15,074 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 17.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 8.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,154 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $1,105,528.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,941,153.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $12,256,784. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $131.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

