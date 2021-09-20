National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,349 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 671 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PXD opened at $157.05 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.93.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.01). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 368.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.57.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

