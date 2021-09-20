National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Global Net Lease worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNL. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 10,064 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 263,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 45,194 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 622,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 373.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $647,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,960.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:GNL opened at $16.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.44. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.57). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 0.15% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 target price for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

