National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust cut its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in National Grid were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of National Grid by 3.6% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,374,000 after buying an additional 24,164 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 10.8% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Grid by 31.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 197,329.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.73. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $53.09 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

About National Grid

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

