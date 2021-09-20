National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Trading Up 4.5%

National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) shares were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.90 and last traded at $206.90. Approximately 6 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 8,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $738.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 105.0% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 45,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 23,382 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 198,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,318,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after purchasing an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 8.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Axar Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,481,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:NWLI)

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.