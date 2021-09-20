Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $83.55 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) will report $83.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Navigator’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $81.23 million and the highest is $85.88 million. Navigator reported sales of $66.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Navigator will report full year sales of $314.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.32 million to $317.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $414.57 million, with estimates ranging from $394.58 million to $434.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Navigator.

Get Navigator alerts:

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 0.72%.

NVGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navigator in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVGS stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a P/E ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 2.45. Navigator has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Navigator (NVGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Navigator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navigator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.