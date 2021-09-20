Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NKTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 13,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.83, for a total value of $184,478.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $59,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,817 shares of company stock valued at $772,151 over the last 90 days. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,523,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $579,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKTR stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,985. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.46. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $26.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.75.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $28.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.74% and a negative net margin of 449.67%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

