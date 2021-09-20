New Gold’s (NGD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cormark

Cormark reissued their hold rating on shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NGD. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, New Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.13.

Shares of New Gold stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.17. The stock has a market cap of $830.63 million, a P/E ratio of -122.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.91. New Gold has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.40.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $198.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGD. Intact Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,927,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in New Gold by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,948,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890,732 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in New Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 3,441.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,979,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895,761 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in New Gold by 698.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,052,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.79% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

