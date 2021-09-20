New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 27,400 Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 10.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,321,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 635,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 190.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 563,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 369,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 443,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 54,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 72.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 405,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 170,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVGI. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Commercial Vehicle Group news, CFO Christopher H. Bohnert purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.79 per share, with a total value of $26,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 57,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,570.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Harold C. Bevis purchased 20,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $186,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

CVGI stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.44 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.27 million, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.69.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. Commercial Vehicle Group had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 24.12%. The company had revenue of $257.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.19 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Vehicle Group Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of cab related products and systems. It operates through Electrical Systems and Global Seating segments. The Electrical Systems segment includes electrical wire harnesses and panel assemblies, trim systems and components, cab structures and sleeper boxes, mirrors, wipers, and controls.

