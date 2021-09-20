New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 10,466 Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) by 68.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,466 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Magenta Therapeutics were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 148,458 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,237,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 670.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 775,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,181,000 after purchasing an additional 674,793 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in Magenta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,104,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 561,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 58.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGTA stock opened at $7.79 on Monday. Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $456.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 2.33.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. Research analysts forecast that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Magenta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Magenta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers patient preparation, stem cell collection, cell dose, and safe immune regeneration programs. Its platform include autologous and allogeneic transplant, and gene therapy.

