New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,088 Shares of Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viant Technology were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DSP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Viant Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $322,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $487,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viant Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSP opened at $12.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $762.23 million and a P/E ratio of 0.61. Viant Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.29 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Viant Technology news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total value of $230,234.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Viant Technology Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

