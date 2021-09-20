New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys New Stake in Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Forte Biosciences by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Forte Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forte Biosciences by 312.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 121,888 shares during the period. 61.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FBRX opened at $3.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $30.56. Forte Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $53.99.

Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forte Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul A. Wagner sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total value of $4,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,279,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,563,863.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FBRX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition lowered shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Forte Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forte Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

About Forte Biosciences

Forte Biosciences, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on dermatology. The firm’s lead product includes FB-401, which is a live biotherapeutic for the treatment of inflammatory skin disease, including pediatric and adult patients with atopic dermatitis. The company was founded by Paul A.

