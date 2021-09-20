New York State Common Retirement Fund Invests $281,000 in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Yellow Co. (NASDAQ:YELL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Yellow as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in Yellow in the first quarter worth $220,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $9,095,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $14,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Yellow in the first quarter valued at $508,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELL shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Yellow in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

YELL opened at $5.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $294.82 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 3.18. Yellow Co. has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93.

Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Yellow Co. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

