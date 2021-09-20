New York State Common Retirement Fund Makes New $274,000 Investment in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Altimmune by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 65,511 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,809,000. 69.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altimmune alerts:

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $15.24 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $24.61. The company has a market cap of $605.12 million, a PE ratio of -9.02 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.12.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 million. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 1,093.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. On average, analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

ALT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Altimmune from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Altimmune from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapeutic biotechnology company. It focuses on the discovery and development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of diseases. The company’s portfolio includes RespirVec and Densigen that targets to stimulate the elements of the human immune system to treat respiratory diseases, chronic infections, and cancer.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Altimmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.