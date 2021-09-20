Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $53.85

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $53.85 and last traded at $54.00, with a volume of 322360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James set a $82.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.31 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $448,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,929,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,980.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock valued at $1,610,567 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Newmont by 3,592.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

