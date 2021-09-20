Newscrypto Achieves Market Capitalization of $128.65 Million (NWC)

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $128.65 million and $9.43 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $75.15 or 0.00173490 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00110999 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.79 or 0.06950910 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,367.31 or 1.00120540 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.39 or 0.00778915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,050,481 coins and its circulating supply is 150,400,834 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

