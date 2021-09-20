NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Short Interest Update

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, a drop of 36.1% from the August 15th total of 15,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXE. L1 Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,595,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819,322 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 27,310.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,261,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,416,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXE stock traded down $0.60 on Monday, hitting $4.59. 5,270,444 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,992. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.10. NexGen Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities analysts predict that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXE. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.96.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

