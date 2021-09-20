NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Stock Price Down 11.6%

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) dropped 11.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 5,264,846 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 1,703,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.19.

NXE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.96.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in NexGen Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.