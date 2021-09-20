NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NHF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,500 shares, an increase of 33.5% from the August 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.02. NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

In other news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $42,690.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Edward N. Constantino purchased 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.92 per share, with a total value of $100,224.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,657 shares of company stock valued at $874,986.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 33.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 181,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 11,795 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 147,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund by 10.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter.

About NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund

NexPoint Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-end investment trust. Its investment objectives are to provide both current income and capital appreciation. The fund invests primarily in below-investment-grade debt, equity securities. The company was founded on March 10, 2006 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

