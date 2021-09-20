Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Acquires 149 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 47.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,580,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 25.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,617 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,616,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 45.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,189,000 after acquiring an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 21.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares in the company, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,408 shares of company stock worth $72,494,297. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CMG traded down $31.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,877.10. 5,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,932. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,940.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,838.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,578.31. The company has a market cap of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,819.76.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

