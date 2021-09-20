Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Buys 681 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,823 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.6% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 208.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 740,233 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,883,000 after acquiring an additional 500,297 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,330,808 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,107,996,000 after acquiring an additional 422,896 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,942,955 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,349,733,000 after acquiring an additional 401,219 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total transaction of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total transaction of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,530 shares of company stock valued at $6,116,292. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $12.01 on Monday, reaching $642.47. 41,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,604. The firm has a market cap of $306.07 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $637.10 and its 200-day moving average is $552.81. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $420.78 and a one year high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $595.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $655.09.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

