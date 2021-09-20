Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 220 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,911 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $373,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $705,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. CQS US LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,225,294 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $219.14. 198,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,562. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $426.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

