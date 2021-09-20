Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 4,030 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,336,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,598,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,173 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 33,168,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,938,000 after purchasing an additional 552,157 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,634,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,329,000 after buying an additional 717,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 37.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,846,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,974,000 after buying an additional 2,153,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,455,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,095,000 after purchasing an additional 192,978 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 530,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,637,396. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.91.

