Nicolet Bankshares Inc. Sells 539 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,479 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 539 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up about 0.8% of Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% during the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.30. 122,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,358,448. The company has a market capitalization of $222.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $100.34 and a one year high of $129.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $819,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,461,997. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 222,883 shares of company stock worth $27,964,400. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

