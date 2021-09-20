Niftyx Protocol Price Reaches $0.25 on Major Exchanges (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. In the last week, Niftyx Protocol has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000596 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.10 million and approximately $252,221.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00054893 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00130351 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002337 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00012107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00045021 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Buying and Selling Niftyx Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

