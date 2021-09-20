Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.
Shares of MIMZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.17.
About Nighthawk Gold
