Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Short Interest Update

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, a growth of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 81,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Shares of MIMZF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,010. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.86. Nighthawk Gold has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.17.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

