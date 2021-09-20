Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Growth Interface Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $85,756,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth $82,827,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of NIO by 282.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 2,105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NIO by 228.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of NIO by 13.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NIO opened at $37.51 on Monday. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 36.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC upgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.49.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.