Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Sold by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. trimmed its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 138,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of NIO by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 215,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. 29.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $16.75 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.13 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. Equities research analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International started coverage on NIO in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

