Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NISTF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 710,000 shares, a decrease of 38.3% from the August 15th total of 1,151,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 263.0 days.

Shares of NISTF traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677. Nippon Steel has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.73.

About Nippon Steel

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

