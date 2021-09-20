Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 29.5% in August

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the August 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NPNYY traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.76. 41,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $19.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.56.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha had a return on equity of 50.05% and a net margin of 15.75%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NPNYY. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transport services. It operates in six business sectors: Liner Trade, Bulk Shipping, Logistics, Air Cargo Transport, Real Estate, and Others. The company was founded on September 29, 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

